FG to deploy drones for airspace safety

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Federal Government is set to enhance airspace safety across Nigeria with the strategic deployment of drones.

This was announced by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN during a workshop on ‘Navaid Drone; Advancement in Air Navigation and Safety’ held yesterday in Abuja.

Keyamo emphasized the importance of innovative technologies in ensuring efficient air navigation, stating, “Air navigation and safety have always been the cornerstone of the aviation industry. As air traffic continues to grow, the need for reliable solutions has never been more critical.”

Represented by Mr. Chukwu Michael, Director of Safety in the aviation ministry, Keyamo highlighted the workshop’s focus on the transformative potential of Navaid drones. “These drones not only enhance safety but also streamline operations and reduce costs, paving the way for a more sustainable future in aviation.”

He urged industry experts to explore real-world applications of this technology, aligning its adoption with key priorities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, focusing on economic growth, infrastructure development, and technological advancement.