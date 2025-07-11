FG To Close Job Gap, Audit Skills Centers Nationwide – Shettima

..As Ex-AGF Adoke Releases Memoir on Malabu Oil Deal

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on current and former public officials to embrace transparency by documenting their journeys and stewardship in office, stressing that public service must be preserved as part of the nation’s collective history.

He made the call on Thursday at the public presentation of a new book by former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), titled *OPL 245: The Inside Story of the \$1.3 Billion Oil Block*. The book chronicles Adoke’s controversial role in the widely debated Malabu oil deal.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, VP Shettima said, “Life itself is a litigation with no end. There is no final adjournment in the pursuit of justice.” He described public service as a calling that demands accountability, not just to the law, but to posterity.

He commended Adoke’s courage in recounting his experience, noting that “the conscience of a nation never adjourns,” and that future generations must be able to trace the truth through honest documentation.

The Vice President also criticised the longstanding culture of secrecy in public institutions, urging leaders to break the silence and document their stories—both triumphs and failures—as a civic duty.

READ ALSO: Revitalisation of Oferekpe Water Treatment Plant to boost supply – Gov’s Aide

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, represented by ex-Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, described the book as a testament to resilience, praising Adoke for remaining steadfast in the face of persecution.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, lauded the memoir for going beyond the OPL 245 saga to explore broader questions of governance, transparency, and justice in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. He called for reforms to promote documentation and institutional accountability.

In his remarks, Adoke clarified that the memoir was not written to attack individuals but to “set the records straight” and contribute to public understanding of the complex oil deal. He said he has forgiven those behind the allegations that tarnished his reputation and disrupted his life.

Dr. Reuben Abati, who reviewed the book, said it serves as both a therapeutic outlet and a historical record, portraying the author’s “clinical persecution” and his efforts to defend his name.

The event was attended by several notable figures including former Senate President Bukola Saraki, former governors Kayode Fayemi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Nasir El-Rufai, and the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed (rtd), among others.