FG to arraign Ex-CBN Gov, Emefiele today

The Federal Government will today, commence the trial of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on alleged economic sabotage.

Naija News reports that Emefiele’s trial was previously halted. However, he will now be arraigned at a High Court in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory today.

A notice seen by journalists revealed that Emefiele will be presented before Justice Hamza Muazu alongside co-defendant Ramalan Yaro.

Daily Post quoted a court registrar, who preferred to remain anonymous, to confirm that Emefiele will appear before the court this morning to enter his guilty or not guilty plea.

In line with the above, a defence team member, Maxwell Opara, has verified that the former CBN Governor has received the official notification to attend the court hearing.

Additionally, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Matthew Burkaa, who has pledged to ensure the former governor’s presence during the trial, will present him in court.

This commitment was made when the former governor was granted bail by Justice Olukayode Adegbola Adeniyi, who presided over the FCT High Court.