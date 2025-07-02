FG threatens to withdraw abandoned oil licenses

…as Ojulari promises completion of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline in 2025

By Tunde Opalana

The Federal Government will no longer tolerate abandoning of oil field licenses after acquisition by some oil companies.

This is part of government concerted efforts to meet OPEC production quota and 2025 budgetary targets.

The warning shot was fired by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, on Tuesday at an event marking the 2025 Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week in Abuja.

The theme of the conference is “Accelerating Energy Progress Through Investment, Global Partnerships and Innovation”.

The minister blamed dormant licenses on lack of technical and financial capacity by operators to develop oil fields.

He warned that such licenses would be withdrawn as government will only allow dedicated investors access to hydrocarbon resources.

Lokpobiri said: “In our ongoing drive to boost national oil production, the Federal Government remains resolute in ensuring that maximum value is derived from upstream assets currently held by operators.

“This objective has taken on greater urgency as global financing for oil and gas projects continues to tighten, making it increasingly difficult for all operators to secure the capital needed to develop these assets.

“It is no longer acceptable for critical national resources to remain in the hands of companies that lack the technical or financial capacity to optimize them or worse, those who use such licenses merely as a lever to access scarce capital, only to divert it to unrelated ventures.

“Our oil and gas industry has witnessed far too many cautionary tales of this nature, and we must now draw a clear line”.

Meanwhile, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari assured that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project will be completed latest in the last quarter of 2025.

The project, he said is a significant development achievable through effective and innovative contract reengineering and industry collaboration.

Ojulari disclosed that for the first time in a long while, the nation enjoyed 100% crude oil pipelines availability throughout June 2025, through the industry-wide security interventions led by the NNPC helped to boost crude oil production.