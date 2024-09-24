FG threatens to sanction public, private buildings violating accessibility laws

The Federal Government has threatened to shut down financial institutions in Nigeria that violate the accessibility law on the movement of persons with disabilities.

Mr Ayuba Gufwan, the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Gufwan, while reacting to a case of alleged discrimination of one PwD Mr Chris Agbo, a Wheelchair User at one of the popular banks in Area 3, on Sept. 18, by the Bank’s staff.

”The incident unfolded between 11:45 a.m when Agbo wanted to use the Banking Hall and the ATM Machine but was unable to access the bank’s facilities due to a lack of ramps, he sent his aide inside to request assistance.

”However, the aide was informed that the bank’s ATM machine was not working and Agbo was left with no other option.

”This highlights the ongoing accessibility challenges faced by persons with disabilities in Nigeria, despite the existence of laws meant to protect their rights,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Gufwan said, the commission will investigate this and other similar cases.

According to him, NCPWD will not hesitate to ensure prosecution of any organisation violating the provisions of the discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 which mandates organisations to make their facilities accessible to PwDs.

”We will not tolerate any form of discrimination, inaccessibility anywhere in both private and public buildings against Persons with Disabilities.

” It is very unfortunate seeing how the disability communities have been repeatedly shortchanged, if you go to Banks, you cannot access the banking services simply because there’s no Ramps.

”And you can not use your ATM card through a third party because you will be forced to reveal your password to the third party because many PwDs have fallen victims of third party intervention.

”Due to their inability to access banking facilities, their monies stolen by fraudsters because they can not access ATM Machines and anybody that is available they sought for assistance and their shortchanged in the process” Gufwan said.

He therefore condemned any act of discrimination against Persons with Disabilities, saying that the commission will do all within its powers to ensure organisations comply with the provisions of the law.

”It is unfortunate that any bank in this century will not provide a suitable access for their customers because many PwDs lost huge amounts of money to fraudsters through the use of third parties.

”We condemn in the strongest terms the inability of banks, schools and hospitals to provide ramps and other assistive facilities for PwDs to access their facilities with ease.

”The commission will sanction any erring organisation that refuses to provide an enabling environment for PwDs to do their businesses without any hinderance” he said.

The executive secretary said the NCPWD establishment law empowered the commission to sanction any individuals or organisations found in violation of the accessibility law.

”Because, the bill for the establishment of this commission provided for a five years period for organisations to make their facilities accessible to PwDs and the period ended last year.

”So, this is a year of action because the moratorium period was to give time to existing building, structures to be modified and make them accessible to all manner of persons with disabilities.

”We will ensure strict supervision, monitoring and evaluation to make sure that every building that serves the public in this country is fully complied with the Accessibility Law.