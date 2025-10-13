FG threatens no-work-no-pay as ASUU begins nationwide warning strike today

The Federal Government on Sunday warned that it would enforce the no work, no pay policy as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) commenced a two-week nationwide warning strike following the expiration of its 14-day ultimatum over unresolved demands.

Announcing the commencement of the strike during an emergency press conference in Abuja, the ASUU President, Comrade Chris Piwuna, said the decision became inevitable after years of unmet promises and failed negotiations.

“Compatriots of the Press, it goes without saying that there is nothing sufficient on ground to stop the implementation of ASUU-NEC’s resolution to embark on a two-week warning strike at the expiry of the 14 days’ notice given on 28th September, 2025.

“Consequently, all branches of ASUU are hereby directed to withdraw their services with effect from midnight (12.01 am.) on Monday, 13th October, 2025. The warning strike shall be total and comprehensive as agreed at the last NEC meeting,” Piwuna stated.

He said the government’s failure to act on eight critical issues prompted the action, listing among them the conclusion of the renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement, release of withheld salaries, revitalization of public universities, and sustainable funding of tertiary education.

Other unresolved matters, he added, included victimization of lecturers in some universities, outstanding arrears of salaries and promotions, and withheld third-party deductions such as cooperative contributions and check-off dues.

Piwuna explained that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education had earlier appealed to ASUU to withdraw its ultimatum, acknowledging the union’s patience. But he said the appeal was not followed by concrete steps.

“What we received during an emergency meeting of the FGN/ASUU 2009 Agreement Renegotiation Committee on October 10, 2025, was nothing to write home about,” he lamented.

According to him, “the documents were neither here nor there. While the Permanent Secretary acknowledged in his letter that ‘Dr. Yayale Ahmed’s Committee has recorded commendable progress, culminating in the transmission of the draft report of the 2009 renegotiated Nimi Briggs Agreement to the Ministry,’ the presentation to the ASUU Team at the emergency meeting was a total departure from the letters and spirit of the ‘Review of the Draft 2022 Agreement.’”

While accusing the government of bad faith, deception and neglecting of its duty to protect the integrity of the nation’s universities, ASUU warned that history will not forgive intellectuals who watch helplessly while the working and living conditions of Nigerian academics further deteriorate.

“Why will a government that has been talking to the union for more than one year through its Negotiating Team now resort to ‘emergency’ to address a negotiation process which has lingered for over eight years?” Piwuna queried.

Speaking further, he added that the documents presented by government negotiators were “provocative and incapable of dousing industrial tensions which had reached an irreversible pitch across our campuses.”

“History will not forgive intellectuals who watch helplessly while the working and living conditions of Nigerian academics further deteriorate, and our universities are further incapacitated to respond to the challenges of the 21st century knowledge economy,” he warned.

In reaction to the strike, Ministers of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed, warned that while the government remains open to dialogue, it would not shy away from enforcing the law.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, the ministers reaffirmed the government’s commitment to constructive engagement with ASUU but expressed disappointment that the union opted for industrial action despite ongoing dialogue.

“The ‘no work, no pay’ policy remains an extant labour law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the government will be guided by this law should academic activities be disrupted in the nation’s universities,” they said.

The ministers noted that the federal government had demonstrated sincerity, patience, and goodwill in addressing virtually all the concerns raised by the union.

“These include the introduction of a big percentage of teaching allowance and significant improvements in the conditions of service of academic staff. The few remaining matters are those that rightfully fall within the jurisdiction of the governing councils of the respective universities, which have been recently reconstituted to handle such internal issues.” The statement reads

They lamented that while the government had met deadlines and made considerable concessions to ensure the stability of the university system, ASUU had failed to reciprocate the gesture.

“The government had met the deadline for presenting its position to the union as agreed, yet instead of reverting to the Ministry in continuation of dialogue, ASUU has chosen to proceed with strike action,” the ministers stated.

They assured students, parents, and the public that the Tinubu administration, under its Renewed Hope Agenda, remains committed to maintaining industrial harmony in the education sector and improving university welfare.

“Dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path to resolving disagreements, and government remains open to engagement at any level to prevent unnecessary disruption,” the Ministers stated.

The Education Ministry urged ASUU to reconsider its position and return to the negotiation table in the interest of students and the nation’s education system.

“The Federal Government will continue to work with all stakeholders to safeguard the academic calendar and prevent further disruption in the learning process,” the Ministers assured.