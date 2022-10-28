FG targets 10m tons of gas production in 5 years – NNPC boss

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Melee Kyari has disclosed that Nigeria has market opportunities for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) of 10 million tons by 2027.

He spoke in Lagos during the International Conference and Exhibition to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Domestic LPG supply organised by the Nigeria LPG Association (NLPGA) in collaboration with the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

He said LPG use in Nigeria is at a low level with a per capita consumption of about 5.1 kilogramme, which is one of the lowest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Represented by the Managing Director of Nigeria LPG Limited, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, the NNPC Ltd GCEO said with the country’s huge gas reserve estimated at 206 trillion cubic feet, the 9th largest in the world, there was the need for greater efforts and stakeholders’ collaboration to increase the use of gas in several areas such as autogas conversion, power generation, heating and cooling, agriculture, industry, among others.

“The predominant use of biomass for household cooking results in deforestation, farmer herders conflict, and ambient air pollution which poses death due to stroke, lung cancer as well as heart and chronic respiratory diseases. This provides opportunities for market growth to achieve the national target of 10 million tons by 2027,” stated Kyari.

