FG slams terrorism charge against Miyetti Allah’s president Bodejo

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Federal Government has slammed terrorism charge against the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo for establishing an ethnic militia known as Kungiya Zaman Lafiya without authorisation.

The detainee President who was supposed to be in court on Wednesday on the order of the court was absent as the Defence Intelligence Agency , DIA, failed to produce him for arraignment.

Bodejo was arrested on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state, over the unveiling of a fierce vigilante group.

On February 5, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), filed a motion ex parte, seeking to remand Bodejo pending the conclusion of investigation and arraignment in court.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered that Bodejo be remanded for 15 days.

On February 22, after the expiration of the 15 days, the judge gave the FG seven days to file a charge against Bodejo.

At the last adjourned date, the judge restated his order that Bodejo be brought before a competent court of jurisdiction.

Also, Bodejo’s counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, filed an application seeking his unconditional release from the Defence Intelligence Agency’s custody.

At the proceedings on Wednesday, Bodejo was not in court.

The judge asked the counsel for the prosecution from the ministry of Justice, Y.A. Imana if charges had been filed against Bodejo.

“The court made an order that you should charge the defendant before a court of competent jurisdiction. Where is the evidence that you filed before this court?,” the judge asked.

Imana said, “It was filed yesterday.” But the judge said the charge was not before him.

Sheriff then urged the court to hear his bail application.

He said, “Our application is dated 26 February, 2024 seeking to admit the applicant to bail pending arraignment before a competent court.”

The prosecution counsel urged the court to dismiss the application.

She said, “We pray this court will dismiss the application of the defendant because it is a matter that touches on national security.”

Justice Ekwo adjourned till March 22 for ruling on Bodejo’s bail application after the parties adopted their written addresses.

The federal government in a charge dated March 12, accused Bodejo of establishing an ethnic militia group without authorisation.

The count read, “That you, Bello Bodejo, Male, Adult, on or before the 17th Day of January. 2024, at Lafia, Nassarawa State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed to commit an offence to wit: you established an ethnic militia known as Kungiya Zaman Lafiya without authorization and thereby committed an act prejudicial to national security and public safety, and on offence punishable under Section of 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”