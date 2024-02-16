FG signs performance bond to boost transport sector

By Temitope Adebayo

In a bid to enhance accountability and performance in achieving the transport sector’s goals, Transportation Minister, Senator Said Alkali, has established a ministerial performance bond with his ministry’s Directors and Chief Executive Officers.

This agreement outlines a detailed strategy to achieve sustainable development in the transport sector by the end of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first term in 2027.

Under this initiative, ministry leaders are dedicated to advancing the sector and supporting the Nigerian economy by providing an efficient, modern, affordable, and eco-friendly intermodal transport system, according to President Tinubu’s vision.

READ ALSO: ICPC arraigns ex-ASCSN President over alleged N72…

From a railway development standpoint, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, highlighted significant progress: the conversion from narrow to standard gauge from Makarfi to Kano is nearly complete at 80%, and the stretch from Makarfi to Kaduna is expected to be finished by mid-2025.

According to him, “The development will enable smooth travelling from Abuja to Kano, as it is one of the key projects included in the performance bond.