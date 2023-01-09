FG shortlists 20 candidates for AGF’s replacement

*Set to commence accreditation today

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Federal Government has shortlisted 20 candidates for the position of a new and substantive accountant-general of the federation (AGF).

In a circular, at least 20 candidates were drawn from different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Ahmed Idris, the former AGF, was arrested in May last year in Kano after he failed to respond to invitations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to answer questions over an allegation of N109 billion fraud.

Two days later, Idris was suspended indefinitely “without pay” by Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning.

Chukwunyere Anamekwe, who was chosen to replace Idris in an acting capacity, was also removed.

In the circular, the federal government, explained that the shortlist followed reports of the anti-corruption agencies on the screening of prospective candidates that applied to participate in the process for the appointment of a substantive AGF.

It said the accreditation process for the shortlisted candidates would commence on Monday, January 9.

“Consequently, the shortlisted candidates are to come for the accreditation exercise scheduled to take place from Monday 9th to Wednesday 11th January, 2023 at Olusegun Obasanjo Hall, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Federal Secretariat, Phase lI, Abuja between 8.00 am and 4:00pm each day, ” the circular adds.

The full list of those shortlisted for the position are: Mufutau Bukola (Transportation), Mohammed Aminu Yara’abba (Federal Fire Service), Danladi Zakowi Comfort (Interior) and Mahmud Adam Kambari (North East Dev. Comm).

Others include Mohammed Magaji. M. Doho (Interior), Waziri Amos Samuel (Agric and Rural Development), Madein Oluwatoyin Sakirat (OHCSF), Adaramoye Joseph Oluwole (Humanitarian Affairs), Isa Abubakar (Science, Tech & Innovation), Ogunsemowo Oladipupo Olakunle (Environment)and Egbokale Kadiri Charity (Nig. Football Federation).

Others are lbrahim Saadiyya Jibo (National Boundary Commission), Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam (National Salaries, Income & Wages Commission), Bakre Modupe Julianah (NPF), Osakwe Udechukwu Obi (Health), Velvuk Abubakar Sadiq (OAGF), Njeze Bertrand Chukwuma (Surveyors Council of Nigeria), Wali Charled Metule (Special Duties & Intergovernmental Affairs), Dandela Abdulrahman Kassim (Police Affairs) and Mohammed Munkaila (Works & Housing).

