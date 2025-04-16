FG Shifts to Readiness with Bold Flood Prevention Strategy

As torrential rains loom over Nigeria’s landscape, the Federal Government is ushering in a new era of climate resilience by shifting disaster response from post-crisis relief to pre-crisis readiness.

At the heart of this evolution is the unveiling of Nigeria’s Anticipatory Action Framework, a groundbreaking strategy launched by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja. The framework is a decisive step away from costly, late-stage emergency responses towards smarter, data-driven, and community-rooted preparedness.

“The era of scrambling after floods has ended,” declared VP Shettima at the framework validation workshop hosted at the National Counter Terrorism Centre. “We are now embracing foresight and science to protect lives before disaster strikes.”

This anticipatory model empowers agencies like NEMA, NiMet, and NOA to forecast flood risks weeks in advance using satellite-based technology, allowing for timely evacuations, resource prepositioning, and real-time alerts tailored to local languages.

READ ALSO: Edo Election Tribunal: Help your brother Gov. Okpebholo to Succeed

In a compelling example, Shettima highlighted how early warnings in Benue enabled trained volunteers to evacuate over 80,000 people within 72 hours—proof that foresight saves lives.

The new framework is anchored on three pillars:

Real-time early warning systems that reach even the most remote communities,

Pre-triggered financing mechanisms that release funds before disasters occur, and

Community-level preparedness that turns ordinary citizens into first responders.

Humanitarian Affairs Minister Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda emphasized the critical role of the National Social Register in deploying targeted anticipatory actions, while also calling for enhanced risk management laws and a centralized coordination centre.

From development partners to national security stakeholders, the message was unified: Nigeria is stepping up as a regional leader in proactive disaster risk reduction. According to UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mohamed Malick Fall, “The region is watching. Nigeria’s progress in this space could transform how West Africa handles climate shocks.”

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu echoed the urgency, noting that poor disaster preparedness fuels instability and displacement. “This framework is not just about flooding,” he said, “it’s about securing the nation’s future.”

With support from international partners, federal ministries, civil society, and the private sector, the implementation of this strategy could redefine how Nigeria—and the region—navigates a changing climate. As Mrs. Inna Audu, Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs put it: “We’re done with reaction. It’s time to lead with vision, data, and decisive action.”

The launch of the Anticipatory Action Framework marks not just a policy shift, but a cultural one—where governance, science, and society align to act before disaster arrives.