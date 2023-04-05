FG sends warning message to international community over IPOB

The Federal Government on Wednesday warned western nations to stop giving credence to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Mohammed gave this warning in Washington DC, USA, during his official engagements with some policy institutes.

“IPOB is a terrorist organisation so declared by the Nigeria Government, yet some western countries harbour them and have been dealing with the illegal body,” the Minister said.

“They allow them to raise fund, some allow them to lobby their Congress men and lawmakers and whatever fund they realise they use it to destabilise the country,” he added.

According to Mohammed, it is hypocritical for the western world to claim it is fighting terrorism yet ‘turn around to support a terrorist group’.