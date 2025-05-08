FG seal direct air link deal with Brazil, strengthen ties

By Dooyum Naadzenga

As part of effort to enhance connectivity between Africa and South America, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN yesterday met with Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Mr. Silvio Costa Filho, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Brasília.

This high-profile engagement culminated in the finalization of a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), a long-awaited initiative aimed at establishing direct air links between the two nations.

The meeting was a step forward in overcoming previous bureaucratic hurdles that had stalled the agreement.

Both ministers underscored the importance of the historical and cultural ties that bind Nigeria and Brazil, emphasizing a shared commitment to operationalizing direct air travel. “We have waited long enough,” Keyamo stated, reinforcing the urgency of the initiative.

To facilitate rapid progress, the ministers announced the formation of a technical working group responsible for drafting and harmonizing the BASA. This group is expected to finalize the agreement within the coming weeks, paving the way for the commencement of direct flights. This move is anticipated to unlock new avenues for tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Keyamo articulated the mutual benefits of the initiative, stating, “This is going to be a symbiotic relationship — beneficial to you and beneficial to us.” He highlighted Nigeria’s status as Africa’s largest country and Brazil’s prominence in South America, underscoring the potential for economic growth that the air link could facilitate.

The cultural connection between Nigeria and Brazil was also a focal point of the discussions. Keyamo noted the historical ties between the Yoruba people in Nigeria and their descendants in Brazil, referring to the two nations as “twins separated at birth.” This heartfelt connection resonated with those present, sparking camaraderie and laughter as the ministers exchanged knuckles in a light-hearted gesture of unity.

In addition to establishing direct flights, the ministers expressed enthusiasm for exploring further cooperation in aviation and aerospace development. Areas of interest include knowledge exchange, technical training, and infrastructure investment, which could enhance both nations’ aviation sectors.

The successful conclusion of the BASA is not only expected to boost travel and commerce but also to foster stronger diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Brazil. By streamlining air connectivity, both nations aim to deepen their partnership and expand their influence on a global scale.

As the technical working group begins its tasks, the aviation ministers’ meeting marks a pivotal moment in Nigerian-Brazilian relations, signaling a new era of collaboration and connectivity that could reshape the aviation landscape in both regions.