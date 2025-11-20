FG says Trump is responsible for renewed terror attacks in Nigeria

The Federal Government on Wednesday blamed the recent surge in terror attacks—including the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the assault on worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State—on comments made by United States President Donald Trump.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, said Trump’s posts alleging “Christian genocide” in Nigeria and threatening to deploy US troops had “inadvertently emboldened opportunistic violent groups” now seeking to justify attacks on soft targets.

“Recent pronouncements from the United States have inadvertently emboldened opportunistic violent groups seeking to exploit international narratives and make bold statements by attacking soft targets,” Akume said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the evolution of violent extremism, banditry and the ongoing security challenges, the SGF noted that prior to the US President’s remarks, insurgent structures had been substantially weakened.

“Before these statements, insurgency structures had been significantly degraded and reduced to isolated banditry. This resurgence underscores the vital need for collaboration, not public labelling, between Nigeria and the United States,” he said.

Between October 30 and November 1, 2025, Trump had made a series of posts on X, designating Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over what he called a Christian genocide.

He warned that he might deploy American forces if the alleged killings of Christians did not stop and said he had directed the “Department of War” to prepare for “possible action” should the violence persist. Trump also threatened to suspend all U.S. assistance if the Tinubu administration failed to address the alleged persecution.

In his statement, Akume said some groups were now trying to leverage the remarks to gain visibility.

Akume reaffirmed that Nigeria does not need foreign troops, stressing that the Nigerian Armed Forces have reclaimed territories and degraded Boko Haram and ISWAP.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces are highly capable, experienced and professional. They have reclaimed vast territories, degraded Boko Haram/ISWAP leadership structures, and conducted successful multi-theatre operations. Nigeria does not require foreign troops. What is needed is targeted support from partners, especially the United States, in the areas of intelligence cooperation, technology and military equipment support for advanced engagement against the insurgents,” he said.

He also rejected claims of a “Christian genocide,” insisting that verified evidence shows insurgents and criminal networks attack both churches and mosques.

“Nigeria is a secular state as guaranteed by various provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended. No state religion is adopted as a national religion and no citizen of Nigeria is above the Nigerian constitution,” Akume added, noting that government appointments reflect the nation’s diversity.

“Verified evidence shows that insurgents and criminal networks attack both churches and mosques, killing Muslims and Christians alike. The government remains committed to protecting all citizens and strengthening cooperation with international partners, especially the United States, to dismantle extremist and criminal networks,” he said.

The Kebbi and Kwara attacks have drawn global attention in recent days.