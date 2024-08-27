FG revitalising key economic sectors to address challenges-Finance minister

The Federal Government has unveiled plans aimed at revitalising key sectors of the economy as a significant step towards addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said this at the first inaugural meeting of the Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP) implementation committee.

Edun said that the implementation committee marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s renewed commitment to addressing critical economic challenges and fostering sustainable development across key sectors.

He said that the landmark initiative was a key component of President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, which aimed to drive sustainable development across eight priority sectors of the economy, including Agriculture, Energy, and Health.

He highlighted the collaborative nature of the project.

The minister informed members of the committee that they would work closely with technical experts from various government agencies to establish clear milestones and ensure the effective execution of the plan.

He reiterated that the government was dedicated to addressing key issues such as agricultural productivity, and announced a coordinated dry season farming initiative, with the Federal Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Other partners in the initiative are the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, amd the African Development Bank.

Edun said that they were collaborating to ensure the timely delivery of fertilisers and other critical inputs to farmers.

“As the ASAP Implementation Committee moves forward, it will focus on driving progress in each of the identified priority areas, ensuring that the m objectives are met with precision and accountability,” he said.

He said that with the ASAP implementation committee underway, Nigeria was poised to witness a transformative era of economic growth and development.

He said that the committee would work tirelessly to ensure the effective execution of the plan, address critical issues and foster collaboration among government agencies and stakeholders.

“As the committee drives progress in each priority area, Nigeria can expect a brighter economic future, marked by precision, accountability, and sustainable development,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee will be chaired by the finance minister, with other key government officials as members.

The other members include the minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, and the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate.

Others are the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, and the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Tanimu Yakubu.