FG reveals those restricting Buhari from ending cash crunch

The Buhari-led federal government has pointed fingers at some opposition parties for legally restricting President Muhammadu Buhari from giving relief to Nigerians going through hardship resulting from the scarcity of the new naira notes.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made the remark at the 23rd edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration scorecard series (2015-2023) on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the programme was put in place to showcase the achievements of the Buhari administration. In his opening remarks, the Minister said the Federal Government was mindful of the inconveniences being endured by Nigerians because of the redesigning of the naira notes and fuel supply disruptions.

According to him, the government was working assiduously to restore normalcy to the two key enablers of economic activities.

He said it was surprising that some opposition political parties ran to court to obtain an injunction restraining Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from extending the February 10 deadline for Nigerians to swap their old notes for new ones.

Mohammed said, “The court action came after a number of opposition parties threatened to boycott the 2023 general elections if the deadline was extended.

“These curious actions by the parties concerned are clear evidence that the opposition has turned this whole issue into a political game, preferring to make Nigerians suffer more on the altar of an unconscionable political gamesmanship.

“Or how else can one explain the fact that these unscrupulous opposition parties don’t want any action that could reduce the pains being experienced by Nigerians?.”

