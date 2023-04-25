FG reveals date Nigeria will receive new malaria vaccine

The RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine is anticipated to be available in the country by April 2024, according to the Federal Government.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, stated at a press conference on World Malaria Day on Tuesday that Nigeria has applied for the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine in the third application window, which ends on April 18, 2023.

Every year on April 25, World Malaria Day is observed to highlight the importance of ongoing investment and political commitment to malaria prevention and control.

Dr Osagie, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mamman Mamuda, said “Let me also inform you that the National Programme is working closely with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and other stakeholders in accessing and deploying the malaria vaccine (RTS,S) in a phased fashion subject to availability of needed quantity.

“The country has also successfully submitted an application to Gavi for the RTS,S vaccine allocation. This is expected to be in-country by April 2024.”

Recall that Nigeria did not apply for the vaccine before the second application window closed on January 17, 2023.

In 2021, the World Health Organization recommended that the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine be widely used among children in Sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high Plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission.

Meanwhile, a third window for Gavi support applications opened until April 18.

