FG releases N32.9bn to strengthen basic health care

The Federal Government has released N32.9 billion through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to strengthen primary healthcare across the country. This marks the third round of disbursements in 2025.

Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, announced the release in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday titled “The Red Letter.”

He urged Nigerians to actively monitor and ensure that the funds are used effectively at the grassroots.

Pate explained that the funds have already been transferred to the commercial bank accounts of primary healthcare facilities in every ward across the country.

“This money is not sitting in Abuja. It has begun its journey into the bank accounts of primary health centres in every ward,” he said. “It is your clinic’s money. It is your community’s chance. It is your country’s promise.”

The minister emphasised that each health facility has the autonomy to plan and spend the funds in collaboration with community members.

He encouraged ward health committees, traditional leaders, women’s and youth groups, and faith-based organisations to work together to identify and fund priorities that will improve their local health facilities.

“This fund is the heartbeat of Nigeria’s renewed hope in health,” Pate said. “Government is fulfilling its responsibility as custodian of the fund but also trusting communities to safeguard how it is spent.”

He lamented that many communities often remain passive, failing to ask how the funds are utilised or whether they reach the intended beneficiaries. “When that happens, silence becomes a loss,” he warned.

According to Pate, The Red Letter serves as a national call to action for citizens to take ownership of their local health governance — to engage, review plans, demand transparency, celebrate progress, and ensure that the funds deliver real improvements in healthcare.

“Each naira in this N32.9 billion is a seed,” he said. “When nurtured with vigilance and pride, it grows into medicine, safe births, better infrastructure, and lives saved. When neglected, it withers into waste. The health of Nigeria lies in the hands of Nigerians.”