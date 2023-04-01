FG releases N15bn for repatriation of Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram

…as Osinbajo directs harmonisation of needs, prices

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal government has released N15 billion for the implementation of exit strategy and the immediate commencement of repatriation of the Nigerian refugees in the neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Return of North-east Displaced Persons directed all government agencies involved in the implementation of the work to harmonise items needed and their prices in all procurements to be undertaken on behalf of the Committee.

Osinbajo also directed effective monitoring and evaluation of the implementation at a meeting he presided over yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting, presentations were made by the Borno State Government, the Military, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, and the National Emergency Management Agency.

Specifically, the Federal Government has released N6 billion to the Borno State Government, N3 billion to the Defence Headquarters, N2.5 billion to NEMA and N3 billion to the Refugee Commission for the first phase of the work of the Presidential Committee.

After presentations by the different government agencies, questions were raised about price differentials between quotes and local market rates, and also certain duplications of needed items.

Prof. Osinbajo who expressed serious concern about the price differentials and the duplication of needs then directed that the Sub-Committee on harmonization of needs and prices should correct the situation.

He also directed that the Sub-Committee should be engaged with the task of effective evaluation and monitoring.

He then specified that the Sub-Committee should work in consultation with Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Committee, regarding the harmonization of the needs and prices.

According to the Vice President, “the President is very serious about the work of the Committee” emphasizing the need for judicious use of resources and transparency in the spending of the funds already released.

“It makes sense to have the already existing Sub-Committee liaise with the Governor of Borno State in order to streamline the needs and acquisition of requirements preparatory to the return of the IDPs,” said Osinbajo.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Governor Zulum said “the meeting is on the settlement of IDPs that are living in the Republic of Chad, Cameroon and Niger. Based on the recommendations of the Chairman of this Committee, the Vice President, the sum of N15 billion has been released to the Committee.

“We are here to discuss modalities of implementation, who does what. So far so good, a lot has been discussed, and many items will be procured so that the repatriation exercise will take place with immediate effect.

“More than 300,000 people have been repatriated, but under this phase, we are to begin the process. This is the 4th phase of the repatriation exercise which we shall embark on very soon. Guidelines were provided to respective agencies that are to handle this matter.”

Governor Zulum also disclosed that the modalities include what is to be given to the individuals in terms of food and non-food items. According to him, “what kind of houses shall we build, what is the transportation medium, what is the minimum threshold to return people from the neighbouring countries to Nigeria, these are some of the issues that we discussed according to international best practices.”

Each government agency at the meeting made presentations on the state of preparation for the returnees.

According to the presentation of the Borno State Government, construction of housing for refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, rehabilitation of damaged houses and the provision and rehabilitation of social utilities such as schools, health, water and other facilities have begun.

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Committee last year February with members drawn from State Governments, Ministries, security agencies, National Refugee Commission, and the National Emergency Management Agency, among others.