FG releases Common Entrance results, to conclude admissions before July

The Federal Government has released the result of the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination for admission into its unity colleges.

No fewer than 68,000 pupils from various schools across the country participated in the examination conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO), DailyTimes gathered.

Mr Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, announced the release of the result on Monday at a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, David Adejo, the minister revealed that the candidate with the highest score of 201 was Ajidagba Akanke.

Akanke, he explained, is an indigene of Sokoto State who sat for the examination at the Oshodi Junior Secondary School, Tolu Complex in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

While presenting a breakdown of the outcome of the examination, the minister stated that the ministry was working to ensure that all admissions were concluded by July 1.

