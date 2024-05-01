FG reiterates commitment to establishing NHRC offices nationwide

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to support the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to establish offices nationwide to strengthen its independence in protecting the rights of Nigerians.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said at the official inauguration of the NHRC Lagos office in Ikeja on Tuesday.

He said the establishment of the commission was in line with the international obligation pursuant to UN Resolution 48/134 of 20th December 1993 and the Paris Principles.

Fagbemi said Nigeria was fully compliant with the international obligation in the establishment of the commission.

He said the Bola Tinubu administration believed in the promotion and protection of the human rights of Nigerians.

Fagbemi said that the Federal Government would continue to provide the enabling environment for the commission to strive in the protection of the rights of Nigerians.

“The inauguration of the Lagos State Office which further entrenches the operational independence of the commission is a bold statement by the Federal Government to support the commission to protect the rights of Nigerians.

“I understand that about eight other state offices of the commission will be due for inauguration by the end of the year and this is a monumental achievement by the commission.

“The Federal Government will support the commission in its efforts to own its offices nationwide to further entrench its independence and strengthen its strive to protect the rights of Nigerians.

“In conclusion, I wish to once commend the leadership of the commission made up of the chairperson, the executive secretary, members of the governing council and management for their determination to birth this project into a reality,” he said.

Dr Tony Ojukwu (SAN), the Executive Secretary of NHRC, described the inauguration was the first of its kind since he assumed office in April 2018 and the inauguration of the Governing Council in August 2021.

Ojukwu said the commission had identified the ownership of its office as one of the indices of its independence under the Paris Principle from inception.

He disclosed that the commission had resorted to renting of offices as a stop-gap measure nationwide due to the increasing need to address complaints of human rights violations.

He, however, stressed the need to continue the effort to own its structure to ensure regular uninterrupted services to the people in order to get back on track to sustain its accreditation ad independent National Human Rights Institution.

Ojukwu said: “Accordingly, with the support of the Budget Office of the Federation and the National Assembly, since 2019 till date, the commission had embarked on the construction and completion of nine new offices.

“The Lagos office being commissioned today was the first to be awarded in 2019, while the others were awarded in 2020.

“It is hoped by the end of the year, the commission will be completing at least eight of the nine projects while the ninth project will hopefully be completed before the end of 2025.

“It is the appeal of the commission that the National Assembly and the Budget Office could appropriate more funds to help the commission further realise its mandate to provide adequate protection to Nigerians when their rights are violated.”

The Chairperson, Governing Council, NHRC, Dr Salamatu Suleiman, said the need for inclusivity and diversity in the working environment of the commission necessitated a new office structure after 23 years of the acquisition of the Lagos office building and the zonal headquarters.

Suleiman said things such as ramps, lifts, mediation rooms and conference rooms had become key components of any structure for conducting business by a national human rights institution like NHRC.

She said the commission sought and obtained approval for the demolition of the old structure and erection of the present modern office following an earlier demolition notice by the Lagos State Government due to structural defects in 2019.

“The Lagos office is located within the administrative hub of the city and has proximity to the other government parastatals and agencies located at the State Secretariat, Ikeja.

“It is also accessible to everybody, especially the poor because all local buses in Lagos can access Alausa, Ikeja.

“As a human rights institution established to receive and listen to complaints on human rights violations, it is key that our location is accessible to all especially the poor.

“When the governing council was inaugurated in August 2021, it immediately identified with this project and prioritised it in funding.

“The project is a three floor modern office complex with ground floor parking lift, offices from the first floor, meeting rooms, conference rooms and mediation rooms was executed with the economic shrewdness required to get value for money,” she said.

Suleiman said NHRC was grateful to President Bola Tinubu, the Budget Office of the Federation and the National Assembly for appropriating funds for the execution of the laudable project.