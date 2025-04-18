FG reinforces commitment to global aviation standards

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN CON FCIArb (UK), has reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to global air transport standards and facilitation protocols.

Keyamo made this known yesterday in his address in Doha, Qatar during the 2025 ICAO Facilitation (FAL) Conference.

A statement by Special Advisor, Media and Communication to the Minister, Tunde Moshood and made available to Daily Times, says, Keyamo joined other esteemed figures from the global aviation community—including Qatar’s Minister of Transport, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani; ICAO Council President, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchitano; and ICAO Secretary General, and Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar.

Minister Keyamo showcased Nigeria’s advancements in aviation development and international collaboration.

“Let me extend warm greetings from our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and the people of Nigeria,” the Minister stated. “I express gratitude to the Government of Qatar and ICAO for convening this important gathering to reinforce our collective commitment to advancing global air transport facilitation.”

Keyamo emphasized Nigeria’s active role in ICAO since joining the Council in 1962, highlighting the country’s compliance with key international air law instruments, including the Montreal Protocol and amendments to the Chicago Convention.

“Nigeria has been recognized as the leading African nation in adherence to global aviation standards, thanks to our robust regulatory framework and the professionalism of our aviation workforce,” he noted.

He outlined significant policy initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at improving the aviation sector, including the endorsement of the Cape Town Convention and the introduction of the IDERA (Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization). These measures have increased Nigeria’s Aviation Working Group (AWG) Compliance Index from 49.5% to an impressive 75.5%, enhancing aircraft accessibility and boosting international investor confidence.

Minister Keyamo also discussed the implementation of Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) technologies through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), aimed at strengthening border security and streamlining passenger entry procedures. He announced the deployment of e-Gates at Nigeria’s international airports to facilitate seamless passenger clearance.

Highlighting Nigeria’s collaboration with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), he emphasized capacity-building programs focused on using AP/PNR data for improved national security and law enforcement.

“As we gather to shape the future of global air travel, Nigeria is ready to embrace innovative technologies and policies that promote seamless, secure, and efficient aviation operations,” he stated.

In closing, Minister Keyamo reiterated Nigeria’s full endorsement of the Doha Declaration on the Facilitation of International Air Transport, expressing the nation’s commitment to working collaboratively with global partners to achieve a connected and resilient international aviation system.