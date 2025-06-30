FG refutes reports of SGF’s resignation, says it’s false, misleading

By Dooyum Naadzenga

In a strong rebuttal to circulating rumors, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has confirmed that Sen. George Akume, remains in his position as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

This statement comes in response to claims alleging his removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The press release issued by the Office, and signed by the Director of Information, Segun Imohiosen emphasizes that the rumors are entirely false and misleading, labeling them as fabrications from mischief-makers intent on disinforming the public.

The government reassured citizens that President Tinubu has full confidence in Akume’s ability to implement the policies and programs of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Officials urged the public and media outlets to disregard the unfounded claims and to verify information before sharing it. “Spreading unverified or false narratives not only undermines public trust but also poses a threat to the integrity of our institutions,” the statement warned.

This clarification echoes the sentiments expressed in a previous statement by Chief Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Strategy, reinforcing the government’s stance on the matter.

As of now, Sen. George Akume continues to serve as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, focusing on his responsibilities amid ongoing efforts to enhance governmental transparency and public confidence.