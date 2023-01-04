FG recruits, trains 8,000 FRSC personnel – SGF

The Federal Government has recruited and trained 8, 000 personnel of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to safeguard highways in the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said on Tuesday in Abuja while decorating the new FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu with his new rank.

He said that the injection of the personnel into the system was among numerous support that the FRSC received since the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2015.

Mustapha said that the several interventions were targeted at reducing the high rate of carnages on roads in the country.

According to him, the support include assenting of the six United Nations Conventions and Agreements on road traffic.

“Building and inauguration of world class auditorium, ICT Hall and ultra modern medical centre at FRSC Academy Udi, Enugu State.

“Also, building and inauguration of administrative block, hostels for cadets of the Academy and Junior officers of FRSC Staff College at FRSC Academy Udi, Enugu State.

“The approval of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy Document I and II to deepen road safety administration and encourage inclusiveness,” he added.

Mustapha said that the Corps was also able to expand the scope of its national drivers licence production plant with the building of new Print Farm in Lagos.

According to him, this is in addition to a new training school for road Marshal Assistants in Shendam, Plateau.

“Also, the establishment of Marshal Assistant Training School in Awo Alero through effective collaboration with Delta Government.

“The workforce was also increased through recruitment and training of over 8000 personnel.

READ ALSO: Diri signs N389.37 2023 appropriation, contributory

“On the operational front, a total of 958 vehicles were injected into the Corps and a total of 16 new Sector Commands were built to boost staff welfare and comfort in the work place, ” he said.

The SGF charged all officers and men to consolidate on the successes made so far in achieving the mandate of road traffic crashes eradication in the country.

Mustapha said that the event was historic, as it was the second time a career staff was appointed to head the ISO certified organisation in the capacity of Corps marshal.

Speaking, the new Corps Marshal appreciated President Buhari for finding him worthy of the appointment.

“We will work hard, the appointment is giving us more vigour and we assure you that we will not fail you and we will not let you down,” Biu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari confirmed Biu as substantive corps marshal on Dec. 30, 2022, having served in acting capacity since July 2022 after the retirement of Mr Boboye Oyeyemi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...