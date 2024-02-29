FG recruits 2,497 health personnel, enrolls 750, 000 into NHIS

In a bid to address the manpower shortage in Nigeria’s health sector, the Federal Government has recently recruited 2,497 doctors, midwives, nurses, and Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) over the past six months.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Alli Pate disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday during the third edition of the ministerial press briefing series.

Highlighting the importance of these efforts, Prof. Pate emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility, affordability, and quality across the nation.

Pate said the federal government was paying special attention to revitalising primary healthcare facilities, ensuring adequate staffing and equipment to deliver essential services to communities, especially in rural and underserved areas.

The recruitment drive is a response to the mass exodus of medical professionals abroad, driven by factors such as poor remuneration, rising insecurity, and poor working conditions.

“Through sustained investment and strategic partnerships, we have expanded access to vital healthcare services, particularly in rural and underserved areas, improving health outcomes and reducing the burden of preventable diseases.

“As a result of our efforts, we have recorded an increase in the proportion of women who attend antenatal care. Over 550,000 women now attend their first antenatal care and are armed with the right information and care to improve their pregnancy outcomes and reduce maternal and child mortality.

“The achievements we have recorded signal progress and improvements. To sustain and continue to build on these gains, in the last six months, the Government of Nigeria recruited 2,497 Doctors, Midwives/Nurses, and CHEWs to bridge the gaps due to attrition. An additional 1,400 health facilities now have Skilled Birth Attendants to assist in deliveries at the health facilities.

This has increased the number of health facility deliveries to as high as 230,000 deliveries per month.”

The Minister also disclosed that government has allocated N50 billion as the first tranche of the Basic Healthcare Fund. This represents 100 per cent increase above the previous year’s allocation of N25 billion.

Prof Pate explained that the infusion of the funds aimed to mitigate challenges and to sustain progress recorded in the sector health sector.

It is also geared towards rejuvenating primary healthcare facilities and making quality care accessible to all citizens.

In a related development, the Minister also disclosed at the briefing, that the federal government has so far enrolled 750, 000 Nigerians into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)

The enrollment showed a significant stride towards getting more Nigerians into the universal healthcare coverage.

Prof Pate highlighted the administration’s commitment to unveiling a comprehensive program aimed at digitising the nation’s healthcare system within the next two weeks.

This, and similarly other initiatives, are geared towards enhancing accessibility and affordability of healthcare services for all Nigerians.

The Minister further said the Bola Tinubu administration is working hard towards providing health insurance coverage for over 50 million Nigerians by 2027, targeting mainly the elderly and vulnerable segments of the population.

“The implementation of operational guidelines for the 2022 National Health Insurance Authority Act in October 2023 underscores the government’s dedication to ensuring equitable access to healthcare services for all citizens,” the Minister said.

Prof Pate emphasised the government’s relentless efforts in expanding health insurance coverage, stating.

The Minister said, “Since the beginning of this administration, we have enrolled about 750,000 more Nigerians in health insurance. We remain committed to providing access to quality health for all Nigerians through the Vulnerable Group Fund and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

“Furthermore, the government is prioritising the enhancement of tertiary healthcare services across the country.”

Prof Pate announced ongoing plans for infrastructure development in twelve tertiary hospitals, including the establishment of specialised centres for oncology, radiology, and diagnostics.

The investments, he said, aimed to bolster the capacity of healthcare institutions to cater to the evolving healthcare needs of the populace.

Pate said, “Recognising that financial barriers often deter individuals from seeking medical care, we have worked tirelessly to increase the accessibility and affordability of health insurance schemes.

“By supporting enrollment initiatives and streamlining administrative processes, we have extended coverage to millions of Nigerians, safeguarding them against the financial hardships associated with healthcare expenses.”

He added that the government is committed to improving tertiary healthcare services in the country.

“I am also pleased to announce a significant increase in patient attendance at federal tertiary hospitals, a testament to the improved quality of care and confidence in our healthcare system.

“Through targeted investments in infrastructure, technology, and human capital, we will enhance the capacity of these institutions to deliver specialised medical services and handle complex health conditions, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to world-class healthcare when needed.

“Our commitment to improving tertiary healthcare services is unwavering. Twelve tertiary hospitals and centre have been earmarked for infrastructure development, including the establishment of oncology centres, radiology centres, and diagnostics facilities. These investments will enhance our capacity to provide specialized care and meet the evolving healthcare needs of our people,” the Minister said.

He further disclosed the federal government’s collaboration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, with a view to increasing the intake of medical students in the country’s medical schools.

According to him, the healthcare system is set to undergo digitalisation, in line with the agenda of the health ministry.

Promising improved efficiency and patient outcomes, Pate said, “Digitalisation is poised to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Nigeria, and we are committed to embracing this transformation.”

