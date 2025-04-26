FG receives 231 trafficked Nigerian youths rescued from Ghana

By Ukpono Ukpong

A total of 231 Nigerian boys and girls who were trafficked to Ghana have been rescued and facilitated back to the country in a coordinated multi-agency collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) facilitating their transpotation back home.

The victims, many of whom were lured with false promises of lucrative jobs, were instead coerced into engaging in internet fraud after being handed laptops, before their rescue.

According to Staff Officer Dominic Mensah, Head of Human Trafficking at Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the victims were discovered during a recent raid on an estate where they were lodged.

He said 27 suspected traffickers were arrested during the operation.

“We got intelligence on the location two weeks ago and struck last week. We found underage youths and adults held there. Some were sick, and to prevent a humanitarian crisis, the Ghanaian government decided to repatriate them back to Nigeria,” Mensah explained.

Thereafter, NiDCOM, with the support of the First lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Wema bank, facilitated the return of the victims immediately.

The victims were officially handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further profiling and support.

The estate owner where the victims were held is currently undergoing trial in Ghana, with assurance that all those involved in the trafficking network will be arrested and prosecuted.

The victims, whose ages range from 15 to 38 years, has Edo state topping the list with 76 indigenes, Anambra 6, Delta 17, Bayelsa 13, Imo 19, Enugu 12, Ebonyi 8, Cross River 7, Abia 9, Niger 4, Akwa Ibom 3, Kogi 6, Ondo 1, and one person from Osun.

Receiving the victims in Lagos, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, encouraged them not to feel ashamed of their ordeal.

“You are being received on behalf of President Bola Tinubu. The President cares about you and every Nigerian, regardless of where you reside. Hold your heads high. For those who want to return to school or learn a trade, support will be provided through your state governments,” Dabiri-Erewa assured.

She thanked key stakeholders who facilitated the rescue and repatriation including the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Wema bank for covering the transportation costs and providing some financial support for the victims,Chief Callistus Elozieuwa, Chairman BOT, NIDO Ghana, the Nigerian High Commissioner in Ghana, Ambassador Adeoye and Airtel, whose staff were on ground to provide starter packs to those who already have their NIN.

Dabiri-Erewa stressed that government’s resolve to shame and prosecute human traffickers, just as it does with drug traffickers.

“They will not go scot-free. Traffickers will be punished. NAPTIP and other agencies will help you reintegrate and find jobs. You have a bright future ahead.”, while also calling on state governments to provide support to victims identified from their various states.

Speaking in the same vein, NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Comfort Agboka, said that all victims would be thoroughly profiled, while the suspects would be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.