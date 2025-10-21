FG reaffirms commitment to protect all Nigerians amid Christian genocide claims

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, has assured that the federal government remains committed to protecting all Nigerians, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

Bwala made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja, aimed at addressing concerns about insecurity in the country. The meeting took place at the association’s national secretariat and comes amid allegations of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria.

Recently, claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria have circulated widely on conventional and social media, particularly promoted by some public figures in the United States.

Following these claims, US Senator Ted Cruz proposed a bill seeking to protect “persecuted” Christians in Nigeria, while Riley Moore, a member of the US House of Representatives, urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take immediate diplomatic action against the Nigerian government over what he described as the “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians.”

US comedian and talk show host Bill Maher also alleged that Christians in Nigeria are being systematically targeted and exterminated by terror groups.

In a statement addressing the claims, CAN affirmed the opinions of the US lawmakers, highlighting that Christian communities — especially in northern Nigeria — have experienced severe attacks, loss of lives, and destruction of places of worship.

However, the federal government has repeatedly denied the allegations. During the visit, Bwala accused Western media and US lawmakers of presenting an inaccurate picture of the situation, noting that Nigeria’s security challenges transcend religion.

“The government is not involved, either passively or actively, in the insecurity issues confronting some parts of the country,” Bwala said in a statement released after the meeting.

“These challenges have evolved beyond religion, with root causes tied to climate change, extremist ideologies, and economic pressures. Such narratives are misleading. The killings in Plateau and Benue are tragic, but so too are those in Zamfara and Katsina. Insecurity is a national challenge, not a sectarian one.”

Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, said the association has not changed its position on the Christian genocide claim.

“We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for engaging the Christian community on issues of national concern, particularly the so-called ‘Christian genocide’ narrative,” Okoh said.

“As we made clear in our previous statement, CAN has not changed its position. We are a responsible organisation and remain open to collaboration with the government on governance and security reforms that will bring peace and stability to our nation.”

Top CAN officials who attended the meeting included Stephen Panya Baba, vice-president; Samson Fatokun, general secretary; Uzoaku Juliana Williams, assistant general secretary; Celestine Chiedo Aharanwa, FCA treasurer; and Comfort Chigbue, legal and public affairs officer. Other attendees were Ozumba Nicodemus, officer-in-charge of education, youth & women development; Mike Akpami, officer-in-charge of planning, research and strategy; and Abimbola Ayuba, director of national issues and social welfare.