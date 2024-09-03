FG presents creative sector strategic roadmap to diplomatic community

Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy (FMACCE), Hannatu Musawa, has presented the ministry’s Strategic Roadmap for Nigeria’s creative sector to members of the diplomatic community and international partners.

Musawa made the presentation at the Diplomatic and International Development Partners Forum, at the UN House in Abuja on Monday.

The forum is a flagship initiative of the FMCACCE geared towards showcasing the opportunities that abound in the nation’s creative sector.

Musawa said the creative economy encompassing arts, culture, and creative sectors, is a major driver of employment opportunities, particularly for young Nigerians.

According to her, the Strategic roadmap seeks to encourage collaboration across sectors and borders, and help to tap into the creative energies of the young Nigerians.

She said the formal presentation of the roadmap offered opportunity to attract sustainable collaborations, and secure support for the sector as part of efforts to make Nigeria the creative hub of Africa.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and creative industries.

“Since 2023, the Ministry embarked on a transformative journey, implementing “The 8 Point Plan” , designed to cultivate growth, innovation, and sustainability across our creative sectors.

“This ambitious roadmap not only focuses on skill development and policy reform, but also prioritises the preservation of our cultural heritage and the need to foster strong partnerships.

“As we look forward, our vision remains clear, to position Nigeria as Africa’s creative capital while stimulating economic growth through creative industries.

“I invite all of you artists, stakeholders, diplomatic partners, and policymakers to join us in this transformative endeavor.

“Together, we will create an enabling environment for creativity to flourish, ensuring our diverse cultural expressions lead to sustainable development and job creation.

“Let us embrace this opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s unique artistic talent to the world and enhance our commitment to driving growth in the creative economy for generations to come,” she said.

The minister lauded president Bola Tinubu for creating the ministry, which she described as a springboard for economic empowerment of Nigerian youths.

She lauded Tinubu for his unwavering support and visionary leadership for the ministry since its establishment in August 2023.

In his remark, Abdourahamane Diallo, Head of Office and Country Representative of UNESCO in Nigeria, commended the minister for the initiatives.

He said UNESCO, in line with its 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Cultural Expressions, was willing to continue its collaborations and support for the sector.

According to him, the convention was put in place to support member states to create institutional and professional environment conducive for protection, and promotion of the diversity of cultural expressions.

These he said include, but not limited to video, film, books, designs, culinary arts, crafts, fashion, motion graphics and theatre.

“This event marks a significant point in the collaboration between the United Nations and the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

“We commend the initiative of bringing the diplomatic and international development partners to this forum.

“As the UN agency mandated for culture, it is an important and welcome platform at the country level which will help share, update, harmonise and maximise the different interventions in support to the country’s effort.

“In continuing support to Nigeria to develop implementable policies, UNESCO organised the first National Dialogue on the Cultural and Creative Industries and the Sustainable Development Goals in October 2023,”he said.

NAN reports that in attendance were cultural officers and personnel of various embassies and high commissions from Spain, Brazil, Bangladesh,Uk, China, India, Gambia, Ghana among others.

Also present at the event were heads of agencies under the FMACCE among other stakeholders.