FG pledges support to Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Centre in West African

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Nigeria Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar on Tuesday restated the federal government’s commitment in its fight against terrorism in the West African and African region in general.

A statement by the Ministry of Defence Spokesperson Henshaw Ogubike also stated that the federal government will support the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Centre (IMCTC) to fight terrorism in Africa

The minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar gave the assurance when he received a delegation from Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC)from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Major General Mohammed bin Saleem Al-Moghidi in Ship House Abuja.

While responding to the remark made by the leader of the delegation, Badaru said that: “We are ready and willing to work with you hand in hand to achieve the set objectives. When we are talking about counter terrorism today, we have to critically look at West Africa and Africa in general. It is bleeding and whatever action you are doing we will support. I believe these countries in this region need a lot of support.”

By supporting IMCTC, Nigeria reaffirms its dedication to regional and global security, underscoring the importance of collective action in combating terrorism.

Earlier in his remark, the leader of the delegation, Major General Mohammed bin Saleem Al-Moghidi had said that Nigeria and Saudi Arabia already have an existing bilateral relationship and that the purpose of their visit was to strengthen that relationship by way of intelligence sharing and training.