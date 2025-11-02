FG pledges N11.99bn for doctors’ arrears, hours after NARD begins strike

The federal government says it will release the sum of N11.99 billion within 72 hours to offset some of the salary and allowance arrears owed to medical professionals in the country.

Alaba Balogun, head of information and public relations at the federal ministry of health, announced the development in a statement released on Saturday.

The announcement comes just hours after the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) commenced a nationwide indefinite strike over unmet demands.

According to the ministry, the government is taking “concrete actions” to address the concerns raised by the doctors, adding that recruitment, payment of arrears, and reforms are underway.

Balogun explained that the health ministry and the ministry of finance had, on Thursday, “moved N21.3 billion to the IPPIS account for the payment of health workers, including NARD members,” following a directive from President Bola Tinubu.

He added that a total of N10 billion was released in August to commence the payment of seven months’ arrears from the “25 percent/35 percent upward review of CONMESS and CONHESS to all categories of health workers.”

“All these payments are being enjoyed by members of NARD in accordance with the salary structure in the health sector,” the statement reads.

Balogun further said the federal government has granted “special waivers” to enable “massive recruitment of healthcare professionals” across federal tertiary institutions to address brain drain.

He said over 20,000 health workers were employed, with “more than 15,000” already approved for employment in 2025.

“Additionally, the Federal Government has released N10.6 billion as at September 2025 as full payment for the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) paid exclusively to resident doctors nationwide,” the statement further reads.

The ministry also disclosed that it has engaged Dafe Otobo, a professor of industrial relations, to “facilitate further constructive engagements” between health unions and the government.

“The negotiator has since met with all the unions individually… A joint meeting… has also taken place as of Thursday, 24th October 2025.

“Discussions are progressing on all the points raised by the health unions including NARD,” the ministry said.