FG pays N3.9bn arrears to over 91,000 pensioners under defined benefit scheme

The Federal Government, through the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), has disbursed N3.9 billion in arrears to 91,146 eligible pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

The payout follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of a N32,000 pension increment for thousands of retired workers across the country. The arrears were settled across several pension departments, including Parastatals, Civil Service, Police, and Customs, Immigration and Prisons.

The move marks a fresh effort by the government to clear outstanding pension obligations and improve the welfare of retirees.

A breakdown of the payments shows: N1.9 billion to 59,865 pensioners under the Parastatals Pension Department, N830 million to 12,976 Civil Service pensioners, N620 million to 9,689 Police pensioners and N551 million to 8,616 pensioners under Customs, Immigration and Prisons

In a statement, Olugbenga Ajayi, head of PTAD’s Corporate Communications, quoted the agency’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, as reaffirming the Federal Government’s resolve to settle accumulated arrears.

“The completion of this payment is a clear demonstration of the administration’s commitment to improving pensioners’ welfare under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We remain focused on ensuring timely and consistent payment of pensions across all departments,” she said.

Odunaiya noted that the disbursements were part of ongoing efforts to restore dignity and provide financial security to retirees who have long awaited their entitlements.

“Our pensioners deserve timely payment, and we are working to ensure no eligible beneficiary is left behind. This is part of our ongoing strategy to eliminate arrears and enhance transparency in pension administration,” she added.

Reassuring retirees of continued oversight, the Executive Secretary said: “This payment is a significant step forward. But we remain committed to maintaining a system that guarantees consistent support for retirees nationwide.”