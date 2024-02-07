FG partners EU on 5,400 Household in Energy Demand Survey

By Mathew Brangyet

The Federal Government will collaborate with the European Union (EU) to carry out a Nigeria Residential Sector Demand-Side Survey with a target of 5,400 households across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The survey will be conducted through the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative and is expected to generate accurate and comprehensive data on energy consumption and demand across the country while ensuring unhindered energy access to power industries, fuel transportation, and homes.

The new development is part of efforts to bridge the existing gaps between Nigeria’s demand for electricity and access to it while aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals and the broader aspirations of Nigeria.

Statistician General of the Federation and Head of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Adeyemi Adeniran, said “the survey will be conducted by visiting selected households across the six geopolitical zones.

READ ALSO: Attack on police officers is an attempt by thugs to..

“We have selected 5,400 households, explained that the final report of the survey would be expected by April this year,” Adeniran stated this at the weekend.

The statement quoted the minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu as saying, “We have concluded the diagnosis and have passed that stage. We know what the problem is with the power sector, we know the obstacles and hindrances.

“This is the only way that we can guarantee liquidity into the sector and these funds cannot be provided by the Federal Government alone.

“We need all levels of government from the federal to the states, and the local government, most especially the private sector investors, both locally and offshore.”

Also quoted in the statement, the EU Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Zissimos Vergos, said the survey would contribute towards addressing Nigeria’s energy problems.

“The importance of this survey is to go out there, take a transparent stock of the situation, inform the policymakers about the needs which everybody knows are enormous. This way, appropriate solutions can be found from different locations,” Vergos assured.