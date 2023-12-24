FG orders probe of Immigration officer over misconduct in Seme Border

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, has ordered the probe of some officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) over alleged misconduct.

Recall that on December 12, Moyo Okediji, a Professor of African Art from the University of Texas, Austin, United States, took to his Facebook page to recount how he was allegedly “extorted and robbed” of over $500 at the Seme border when he arrived Nigeria through Ghana.

Okediji narrated that some NIS personnel stopped him for a search and asked him to “settle” them with $40 for travelling with an expired Nigerian passport.

Okediji said he handed them the money but later discovered that $500 was missing from his luggage.

The professor said he was also harassed and his documents seized by some police officers when he arrived at Mile 2, FESTAC axis of Amuwo-Odofin LGA, Lagos, on the same day.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday, Aridegbe Adedotun, NIS spokesperson, said the agency will implement some border changes to ensure smooth operations.

Caroline Adepoju, NIS comptroller-general, said the interior minister was “displeased with the alleged unprofessional activities at the Seme border” and has ordered immediate action to fish out the culprits.

She said if the allegations are true, the affected officials will face “severe consequences”.

The CG added that she would personally oversee the implementation of the changes at the borders to address any shortcomings.

“The CGI expresses her dismay at the alleged behaviour and wants to assure the public that immediate steps are being taken to investigate the matter thoroughly. The NIS is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and Service to the nation,” the statement reads.

“In response to these allegations, the NIS is implementing changes at our borders to ensure the smooth passage of migrants without compromising national security. The Comptroller General oversees these changes to address any shortcomings and reinforce a culture of accountability within the Service.”