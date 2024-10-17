FG orders probe into Jigawa tanker explosion

.Shettima mourns lives lost in tragedy, pledges FG’s support

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), has directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to investigate the circumstances surrounding the petrol tanker explosion in Jigawa State.

This is even as Vice President Kashim Shettima has mourned victims of the tragedy and pledged the support of the Federal Government to the Jigawa State Government and people.

Lokpobiri expressed sorrow over the incident that occurred at Majiya town I Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa on Tuesday night, resulting in the loss of over 100 lives and leaving dozens injured.

The Minister gave this directive in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Nneamaka Okafor.

READ ALSO: Empower-Her dinner: Women Affairs ministry raises…

In light of the incident, the minister urged petroleum transporters to ensure that only drivers who are certified and fully compliant with safety standards, as stipulated by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), are employed to transport petroleum products.

He reiterated commitment to ensure Nigerians’ safety in all aspects of petroleum product distribution and transport, adding that it would continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to enforce stricter safety measures and prevent future occurrences.

“I wish to admonish Nigerians to desist from approaching vehicles transporting petroleum products that have been involved in accidents or mechanical failures.

“While we understand the temptation to freeload, the dangers of attempting to collect spilled fuel cannot be overstated.

“The tragic loss of lives in this incident serves as a grim reminder of the severe risks involved.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Federal Government, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by this devastating incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and we wish them a swift and full recovery,” the minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

Meanwhile, in the wake of a catastrophic tanker explosion in Jigawa State that claimed over 100 lives, Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced immediate federal government intervention and called for a comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across Nigeria.

The Vice President on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed particular sorrow for the families who lost loved ones in this tragic incident and prayed that Almighty Allah grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, VP Shettima said: “My heart aches for those who have had their families torn apart by this disaster.”

“This devastating incident has shaken us all to our core. The Federal Government stands with the people of Jigawa. We are mobilising all necessary resources to support the injured and assist the families affected by this calamity,” he said.

The tragedy, which occurred in Majiya has thrown the entire nation in grief. In response, the Vice President has directed the immediate deployment of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) personnel and resources to Jigawa State.

“As we contend with this tragedy, let us also reflect on the importance of safety measures and public awareness to prevent such incidents in the future,” Shettima emphasised.

“Every life is precious, and we must do all we can to protect our citizens.”

The Vice President also commended first responders and medical personnel for their tireless efforts, stating their dedication “exemplifies the best of our nation’s spirit.”

Shettima had inaugurated the National Road Safety Advisory Council (NaRSAC) last Friday with a charge on members to align with global best practices in reducing traffic crashes.

He tasked the council to set National Road Safety Strategy targets and ensure effective coordination between federal, state, and local governments to achieve shared road safety objectives.

Shettima emphasised the critical nature of road safety, stating, “Road safety is not merely a matter of policy but a critical part of the lifeline that connects the people of this nation.”