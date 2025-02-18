FG offering equal job, business opportunities for PWDs – Minister

By Ukpono Ukpong

The federal government has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering equal opportunities for persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in employment, training, and entrepreneurship.

This commitment was outlined in a memorandum submitted by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to the House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matters during a public hearing on “Access to Employment and Entrepreneurship Opportunities for Persons with Disabilities in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the hearing, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, emphasized the significance of the discussion, stating that inclusive employment and entrepreneurship for PWDs require collective attention.

She reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to implementing policies and programmes that promote equal opportunities for PWDs in employment, training, and entrepreneurship.

The Minister said the memorandum also highlights the provisions made by the Ministry to support PWDs in accessing employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Onyejeocha noted that the National Employment Policy of Nigeria contains specific provisions aimed at promoting the economic inclusion of PWDs, including equal opportunities for employment, encouraging both public and private sector employers to adopt inclusive hiring policies for PWDs, and recommending that workplaces be made accessible to individuals with disabilities through appropriate infrastructure modifications.

The other provisions, she said, are ensuring that PWDs are protected from discrimination in hiring, remuneration, and career advancement; facilitating vocational and technical training tailored to enhance the employability of PWDs, and promoting access to financial support, grants, and mentorship for such persons to establish and sustain businesses.

She recalled that the Ministry had taken concrete steps to promote accessibility and inclusion of PWDs within its job placement and entrepreneurial support programmes, including the creation of an accessible job centre, organizing monthly entrepreneurship and employability training, collaboration with stakeholders to create sustainable employment opportunities for PWDs, and offering job placement and counselling services to the affected persons.

Explaining further, Onyejeocha said: Recognizing the need for physical accessibility, the Ministry’s job centre is strategically located on the ground floor of the Federal Secretariat Complex to ensure easy access for PWDs seeking employment opportunities.

“The Ministry organises monthly entrepreneurship and employability training programmes with a special focus on PWDs. These trainings cover skill development, business management, financial literacy, and job readiness to enhance their economic participation.

“The Ministry partners with relevant stakeholders, including disability-focused organizations, employers, and financial institutions, to create sustainable employment and business opportunities for PWDs.

“The Ministry actively assists PWDs in securing employment through career counselling, job matching services, and advocacy for inclusive hiring policies among employers.

“We acknowledge that despite these efforts, more needs to be done to address the challenges faced by PWDs in accessing employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. We believe that this public hearing provides a platform for us to engage with stakeholders, share experiences, and identify solutions to these challenges.”

To further enhance the economic inclusion of PWDs, Onyejeocha said the Ministry recommends strengthening the enforcement of existing policies and laws that mandate the inclusion of PWDs in workplaces, and the expansion of financial and technical support for PWD-owned businesses.

Other recommendations of the Ministry, according to the Minister, are increased public awareness campaigns to promote inclusive employment practices, as well as adequate collaboration between government agencies and private sector stakeholders in this regard.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment remains committed to ensuring that PWDs are fully integrated into the labour market and entrepreneurial space. Through continuous policy implementation, targeted training programmes, and stakeholder engagement, the Ministry will continue to champion the rights and economic empowerment of PWDs in Nigeria.” She added.