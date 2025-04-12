FG moves to foster implementation of FOCAC agreements

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

As part of efforts to ensure prompt actualization of agreements with the People’s Republic of China, the Federal Government of Nigeria convened an inter-ministerial meeting to strengthen the implementation of agreements reached during the 2024 FOCAC Summit and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to China.

The meeting was hosted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and emphasized the urgency of converting memorandums of understanding (MOUs) into actionable projects that benefit all Nigerians.

The meeting, which was chaired by the Director of Regions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa, was enriched with contributions from key representatives from various ministries and agencies. Discussions centered on advancing Nigeria’s priorities in agriculture, digital economy, and infrastructure.

The meeting underscored China’s $51 billion commitment to green infrastructure in Africa, identifying pathways for Nigeria to access at least $10 billion in funding. It also addressed bottlenecks hindering implementation, with actionable steps outlined to fast-track projects, improve legal frameworks, and prioritize value-added exports to China.

While speaking, the DG, NCSP Joseph Tegbe highlighted NCSP’s pivotal role in coordinating efforts to ensure the MOUs evolve into projects that create jobs, stimulate the economy, and enhance citizens’ lives. Ambassador Olisa reaffirmed Nigeria’s strategic opportunity to leverage this partnership for sustainable development and emphasized the importance of collaboration across government ministries.

Key challenges, including the reliance on raw commodity exports, were acknowledged, with resolutions mapped out to tackle them. Action items include submitting roadmaps, reviewing agreements, forming implementation committees, and resolving outstanding MOU discrepancies A follow-up meeting was scheduled for two weeks to track progress on the outlined goals.

Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership was established to drive Nigeria’s socio-economic transformation through targeted Chinese investments, aligning with Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda and China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Through cohesive inter-ministerial collaboration, the partnership aims to drive significant economic diversification and growth, ultimately benefiting every Nigerian.