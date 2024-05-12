FG moves to expand National Fire Academy to train local, foreign firefighter

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Federal Government has revealed plans to expand the National Fire Academy Sheda, in Abuja, the training arm of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), into a world class facility that would see it retain foreign exchange by way of cutting down on foreign trainings while also providing training to personnel of other countries.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gave the hint during an inspection tour on some of the ongoing projects at the academy.

The minister further disclosed that President Bola Tinubu, would on May 28 perform a ground-breaking of several projects at the academy, as part of activities to mark his first anniversary in office.

According to him, some of the projects that would be flagged off include a Clinic, Worship Centres, Props Centre, Sports Arena, Lecture Halls, Hostels and others.

“What we are about to do here is arguably the best and most sophisticated fire academy in West Africa and by the grace of God on May 28, we will be having the ground-breaking and we have a completion period of just one year.

“We are being lots of projects here and we are erecting a modern fire academy that can be compared to the best you can get anywhere in the world. Fire Service is not just a profession of choice, it is a mandatory profession that we must encourage in our society the first priority of government is to secure lives and property and own of the nuggets threat is fire.

“So, Fire Service is not even just about fire but about rescue too, being first responders in cases of emergencies and we believe that the potentials for the sector are really massive and they have rarely been tapped. So, the next one year, we are poised towards making sure that we bring you the best out of the profession. We want to create an academy where we won’t just be able to meet our local training demands but to also export training and make this a facility of pride to Nigeria as a country.

“A lot of affiliations and collaborations with local and international agencies have already been worked out and in the few months, we will be here so that you can come and see what we are doing.” He said

Chairman, Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya who was at the event with traditional heads, said the council has decided to cede more land to the Fire Academy for the expansion project.