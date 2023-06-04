FG meets TUC at Aso Rock Villa over fuel subsidy removal

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government is currently meeting with a delegation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to discuss issues arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

The meeting, which was convened at the instance of the Federal Government, started at 5 pm.

The Federal Government’s team is being led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume. Others include Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

Also in the meeting are the Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Zacch Adedeji; Executive Vice President, Downstream, of the NNPCL, Yemi Adetunji; former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake; Hon James Faleke, among others.

The TUC delegation, led by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo, included six other members.

Recall that the Organised Labour, including the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and (TUC held a meeting with the government last Wednesday, which ended in a deadlock.

The TUC, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, had said that the outcome of today’s meeting with the Federal Government is what will determine their next line of action.

Osifo had said that the Congress would present her demands which will contain the measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal at today’s meeting to the Federal Government delegation.

Details later…

