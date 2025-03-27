FG Leverages Stockholm Junior Water Prize to Drive Youth-Led Climate Innovation

As Nigeria grapples with the escalating challenges of climate change and water resource management, the Federal Government has thrown its weight behind the 2025 Stockholm Junior Water Prize, seeing it as a critical platform to nurture youth-driven solutions for sustainable water use.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), emphasized that the competition is not just about rewarding innovation but also about fostering a culture of environmental responsibility among Nigerian youth.

“With climate change threatening water security across Africa, this initiative is timely. We must prepare the younger generation to tackle water-related challenges through innovation and research. The Stockholm Junior Water Prize provides a launchpad for Nigerian students to engage in global discussions on water conservation, pollution control, and climate adaptation,” Hadejia said.

The competition, open to students aged 15 to 20, aims to instill a deep understanding of water management at an early age. Nigeria’s participation aligns with the government’s broader climate adaptation strategy, which includes enhancing environmental education and supporting scientific research at secondary and tertiary levels.

Fredrik Åhsberg, Head of Political and Trade Affairs at the Swedish Embassy in Abuja, echoed these sentiments, highlighting that the international competition—spanning nearly 35 countries—has a track record of inspiring young scientists to develop groundbreaking solutions for global water challenges.

According to the National Coordinator of the Nigeria Stockholm Junior Water Prize, Mr. Ikechukwu Chinemerem, the competition will also bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world environmental problem-solving. “This is more than a contest; it’s an opportunity for students to think critically about water issues, propose sustainable solutions, and contribute to Nigeria’s climate resilience efforts,” he said.

Nigeria’s Digital Trade Leadership and Global Appeal

While boosting climate adaptation efforts, Nigeria is simultaneously leading Africa’s digital trade transformation under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). At the World Trade Organization (WTO) Aid for Trade Session in Geneva, the Special Assistant to the President on Export Expansion, Aliyu Bunu Sheriff, underscored Nigeria’s ambition to become a regional hub for digital commerce.

“Nigeria recognizes digital trade as an essential driver of economic diversification. Through policy reforms and infrastructure development, we are positioning ourselves as a key player in Africa’s $4.3 trillion AfCFTA market,” Sheriff stated.

He urged the WTO, development agencies, and the private sector to invest in broadband expansion, cross-border payment systems, and capacity-building initiatives for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). According to him, collaborations in these areas will facilitate seamless intra-African trade and accelerate economic growth.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s digital trade initiatives, engaging with the AfCFTA Secretariat to enhance regional trade integration and e-commerce frameworks.

As Nigeria balances its efforts between climate adaptation and digital trade expansion, these twin strategies reflect a broader vision: leveraging technology and innovation to drive sustainable development. By empowering youth through the Stockholm Junior Water Prize and fostering digital commerce under AfCFTA, Nigeria is positioning itself for long-term economic and environmental resilience.