FG levels treason allegation against Peter Obi

The Federal Government on Tuesday accused the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, of treason, saying he is inciting people to violence over the outcome of the presidential poll.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed stated this in Washington DC, USA, during his official engagements with some international media organisations.

Mohammed said it was wrong for Obi to, in one breadth, seek redress in court over the outcome of the polls and in another breadth “incite people to violence”.

“Obi and his Vice, Datti Ahmed cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn-in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria.

“This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing.

“Obi’s statement is that of a desperate person, he is not the democrat that he claimed to be.

“A democrat should not believe in democracy only when he wins the election,” the minister said.