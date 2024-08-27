FG launches initiative to combat food in security in South-South

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The Federal Government has launched an agricultural initiative in Bayelsa State under a programme called “ProjectEarnFromTheSoil.”

A statement from the PBAT Media Centre on Monday indicated that the initiative was designed to empower small-holder farmers, fisherfolk, agribusinesses and coastal communities across the South-South.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, South-South, Honourable Gift Johnbull, said Bayelsa State, for example, had immense potentials for rice production, drawing inspiration from the success of the Netherlands which has similar land mass qualities.

The statement noted that the project, which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to cultivate 500,000 hectares of land, promote year-round farming and encourage the consumption of locally-grown foods, was officially flagged off in Bayelsa State at the weekend.

“Bayelsa’s capacity for rice production is a goldmine waiting to be fully realised. With the right support and empowerment of our women, we can see Bayelsa emerge as a rice production powerhouse, ensuring food security and boosting our economy,” Johnbull said.

According to him, the initiative involved the domestication of the National Women Economic Empowerment Policy (WEE Policy) and the launch of the “ProjectEarnFromTheSoil,” both of which were designed to integrate women into the agricultural sector and unlock the state’s vast potentials.

The presidential aide stressed the importance of empowering women through training, access to resources and strategic support, stating that it would not only create jobs, but also build legacies, enhance food security and boost the economy.

“Through this initiative, we aim to directly benefit 500,000 small-holder farmers, fisherfolk, agribusinesses and coastal communities in the South-South region.

“By harnessing the power of Bayelsa’s land, resources and people, we can create a thriving, equitable and prosperous future for the state and the entire region,” Johnbull said.

She said over 10 cooperatives cutting across six value chains of agriculture had been registered for free, calling on all stakeholders to be committed to the course with passion and dedication.

She said it was a crucial step in achieving President Tinubu’s renewed focus on food security and economic diversification.

“In his keynote address, the state Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Odoko Omiloli, represented by Dagogo Edmundson, expressed the ministry’s commitment to uplifting women and strengthening their role in nation-building.

“The commissioner emphasised the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government and other relevant agencies to ensure the successful implementation and monitoring of the programme.

“Also, the state Commissioner for Community Engagement and Development, Alfred Watson, represented by Inenyo Yousuo-Ogbulu, expressed the state’s readiness to partner with any agency involved in the programme, ‘as directed by the government, recognising the immense benefits it will bring to the women and the state as a whole.’

“Other representatives from Nexim, Zenith Bank, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Bank of Agriculture and various other organisations also expressed commitment to advancing the economic prospects of women in Bayelsa State,” the statement concluded.