FG lauds SON for positive role in promoting manufacturing sector

By Joy Obakeye

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Maryam Katagum, has commended the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for the positive role it has played in promoting the growth of the manufacturing sector and the economy.

She disclosed this at the 50th-anniversary celebration of SON in Abuja, stressing that its “activities especially through the MANCAP scheme have contributed immensely to the increased acceptability of Nigerian-made products in the international market achieved by this administration”.

She further assured the organisation of the government’s continued support towards achieving its primary mandate.

“In acknowledgment of its consistent implementation of reforms aimed at making its services more easily accessible to the public, SON has been ranked first in the Ease of Doing Business by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

“In addition, the organisation recently received an Award from the National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for Ease of Doing Business in the Information Technology Sector. These two recognitions are no doubt fitting anniversary gifts which will no doubt challenge the organisation to keep up its good work.”

“Fifty years is a long time in the life of an organisation in Nigeria especially given the fact that our existence as an independent country is only 12 years longer.

“SON must, therefore, be one of the oldest government institutions in Nigeria. This anniversary is therefore undoubtedly a milestone worth celebrating.

“In addition, the steady growth of the Organisation from its humble beginnings to becoming the Apex Standards Body in Nigeria with constitutional responsibilities is also remarkable and worth celebrating.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...