FG lauds C’ River govt on fight against climate change

By Msugh Ityokura

The Federal Government, FG has lauded the efforts of the Cross River State Government on its efforts to fight against climate change through the creation of awareness and its impact on the country

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Sen. George Akume made the commendation when the contestants for the the 2025 Edition of the Miss Africa Pageant led by the reigning Miss Africa, Miss Precious Okoye, accompanied by the organisers paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, Monday

Akume commended the state government for the choice of the theme for the 2025 edition of the Miss Africa Pageant, “Climate Change” and urged the contestants to use their platforms to serve as ambassadors in creating awareness about the devastating effects of climate change and on how to combat it for food security and sustainable development.

READ ALSO: Palm Sunday: CAN bemoans absence of peace in Plateau

The reigning Miss Africa, Miss Precious Okoye said that the position of Miss Africa has accorded her the opportunity to empower women through agro-industrilisation in order to make them productive in the society.

The Special Assistant to the Governor of Cross River State on tourism development, Tomas Ikpeme stated that the 2025 Edition of the Miss Africa Pageant is beyond promoting the State’s tourism but to use it as a platform to create awareness on themes that will add value to the society

He also used the opportunity to present an invitation letter to the SGF to attend the 7th Edition of the Miss Africa Pageant scheduled to hold on 20th April, 2025 at the Calabar international convention centre in Cross River State.

Some of the contestants for the 7th edition of the miss Africa pageant in attendance were from the following countries: Algeria, Mali, Liberia; Malawi; Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya and Mozambique.