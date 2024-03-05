FG kick-starts public hearing on national minimum wage

The Federal Government has launched a nationwide review of the minimum wage, aimed at gathering diverse perspectives and recommendations.

According to a statement from the Federal Ministry of Finance, the initiative seeks to engage stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones in public hearings scheduled to take place in various regions on March 7, 2024.

The South-West zonal public hearing, to be chaired by the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, will be held at the LTV Blue Roof Arena in Lagos.

A panel comprising government representatives, employers’ representatives, and labor representatives, including the Minister of Labour and Employment, will lead discussions during the hearings.

Stakeholders are encouraged to actively participate in shaping the national minimum wage policy by sharing their perspectives to ensure a balanced approach that considers both the well-being of workers and the nation’s economic health.