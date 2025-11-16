FG intensify efforts to control proliferation of weapons

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), Northeast Zonal Centre, under the Office of the National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, has engaged road transport workers and cattle breeders to curb waybill fraud and the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons in the Northeast.

Speaking at a meeting with officials of NURTW, NARTO and Borno Express in Maiduguri yesterday, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Adamu (Rtd), Northeast Zonal Director of NCCSALW, said trafficking of small arms through motor parks and public transport in concealed waybills or luggage is a key concern.

He urged transport unions and park managers to adopt a community‑based approach, take ownership of their communities, and collaborate with the Centre to sensitize the public on the dangers of illicit arms.

“The engagement aligns with broader NCCSALW objectives and underscores the North East Zonal Centre’s commitment to strengthen Borno State’s security posture,” he said.

Also speaking, NURTW Chairman Abba Shuwa Baba, NARTO Chairman Abba Jiddah Bishara, and Borno Express Manager Saminu Yakubu pledged cooperation, noting successes such as arrests of arms couriers in their parks.

They however, expressed frustration over lack of transparency and feedback from authorities on prosecution of suspects, many allegedly serving security personnel—and over illegal motor parks that facilitate arms trafficking.

In Yobe, the Centre held a sensitization meeting at the International Cattle Market in Potiskum with cattle breeders, traditional leaders, and Miyetti Allah officials in attendance.

The meeting focused on practical strategies to curb SALW proliferation.

Alhaji Hamza Nguru of the Amalgamated Cattle Breeders Association and Potiskum LGA Chairman Hon. Ado Gojun thanked the Centre and pledged partnership.

The Northeast Zonal Director also visited Brig.-Gen D. Abdussalam, Special Adviser on Security to the Yobe State Governor, to reinforce collaboration.