FG intensifies employment drive, inaugurates NJFP steering committee

.We must act collectively to tackle unemployment, equip our youths, says Shettima

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has inaugurated the Steering Committee of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), as part of measures by the Federal Government to scale up its employment initiative and enhance the employability of fresh graduates with market-ready skills and competence.

NJFP, a Nigerian government initiative being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with a seed investment from the European Union (EU), is coordinated by the office of the Vice President.

It was established to address challenges confronting Nigerian graduates in accessing meaningful jobs, as well as develop, test and deploy a scalable model that would effectively assist in tackling the root causes of growing unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday while inaugurating the Steering Committee of the NJFP at the Presidential Villa, Vice President Shettima described the programme as a decisive step by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu toward equipping Nigerian youth with the required tools to become employees, innovators and leaders in their chosen careers.

He stated: “The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme is more than just an employment initiative—it is a catalyst for broader engagement in youth-driven innovation, employability, and entrepreneurship. Programmes like this are a decisive step toward equipping our youth with the tools to become not just employees but also innovators and leaders in their respective fields.

“The NJFP has clearly made commendable progress, and it is now time to build on that foundation to provide a wider coverage through innovative adaptations that ensure that this programme does not just provide job placements but also emphasizes the development of key skills through practical, real-world applications.

“This is how we scale impact—by embedding long-lasting, transformative learning experiences into the programme structure”.

Acknowledging that youth unemployment has remained a serious challenge in Nigeria, Senator Shettima implored stakeholders and development partners to act cooperatively to combat the menace before it destabilizes the nation’s future.

“Unemployment remains a critical challenge for Nigeria, and youth unemployment is an even more pressing concern. As a government, we fully recognize the far-reaching consequences that economic downturns have on young people.

His words: “Prolonged periods of unemployment or underemployment can hinder future income potential and significantly diminish career opportunities. This is precisely why today’s gathering is so important.

“We cannot afford to delay; we must act collectively to tackle this issue before it severely undermines our future. It is therefore with a deep sense of responsibility and urgency that I convene this inauguration of the Steering Committee for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP).”

VP Shettima explained that his office directly coordinates the NJFP and some other crucial federal government initiatives, including Human Capital Development (HCD) programme, Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) and the Expanded MSME Clinics programmes, because they are priorities for the Tinubu administration.

The NJFP, he said, is more vital because Nigeria’s future lies in the hands of the youth, adding that everything must be done within to secure their success.

He continued: “It is imperative that we focus on the long-term sustainability and scalability of the NJFP while further aligning the objectives of the programme with the overarching priorities of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“To guarantee this, we must offer all support to ensure that NJFP is not only sustained but also expanded. We will prioritise the counterpart financing to fulfill the government’s obligation and unlock more funding for the programme.”

Earlier in her remarks, the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, commended the federal government for its “unwavering leadership and commitment to advancing Nigerian human capital development, particularly youth development as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Admitting that “the Vice President’s leadership role on this has been very exemplary,” she recalled that since VP Shettima inaugurated the steering committee of the Human Capital Development programme a few weeks ago, many young Nigerians have been seen breaking barriers, opening up new frontiers based on their talent – not just locally but also on the global stage.

“Young Nigerians are demonstrating to the world that they have the capacity and ingenuity to transform not just their own lives but also those of their communities and Africa at large. Nigeria does not carry last,” she stated.

While thanking the European Union for supporting the programme to the tune of 44 million Euros, Ms. Elsie said the NJFP seeks to champion home-grown talent, connecting young Nigerians with local opportunities through twelve months of placement where they apply their expertise to gain market-ready skills.

On his part, the European Union Head of Cooperation, Mr. Massino de Luca, said the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme is a flagship that generates pride and excitement, not only here in their Abuja office but also in the EU Headquarters.

He maintained that youth involvement and focus remain the ace of the EU’s action in Nigeria, even as he said NJFP typifies the EU’s commitment to the youth agenda in Nigeria and the world.

He said the fundamental aspect of the programme is finance sustainability which the EU has funded with 44 million Euros, adding Nigerians and European businesses have both benefited by the programme and since its inception, it has built strong relationships and partnerships as well as empower thousands of fellows.

Shedding light on the impact of the programme on the Ministry of Youth Development, the Hon. Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, said the NJFP is an initiative which aligns with the ministry’s initiative called the work-experience-programme where graduates are fixed into jobs and there is an opportunity to upscale and improve it with the NJFP programme.

She said her Ministry has the agenda to create 10 million jobs by 2027, adding that as a ministry they cannot achieve that alone.

Also speaking, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, said a total of 3,100 youths have been trained, far below the estimated target, attributing it to a number of reasons, including COVID-19 and the transition process of the immediate past administration.

“But seeing what the head of UNDP has brought in and the commitment of the EU, I am quite optimistic that we’ll do much more,” she added.