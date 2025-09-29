FG insists on NERD compliance for NYSC mobilisation or exemption

The Federal Government has declared that compliance with the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) is now compulsory for mobilisation into, or exemption from, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The directive, effective from October 6, was contained in a circular from the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume.

“As stipulated under Sections 2(4)(4) and 16(1)(C) of the NYSC Act, no graduate will be mobilised or exempted without proof of NERD compliance,” the circular stated.

The policy, announced earlier by the education ministry, is designed to curb certificate racketeering and enforce proper verification of academic records.

Under the new arrangement, Nigerian students must deposit academic outputs, including theses and project reports into the databank.

Officials said this requirement will serve as a yearly “independent proof of continuous enrolment and affiliation.”

“The federal government remains fully committed to raising standards and strengthening accountability in Nigeria’s education system,” the circular noted.

The measure applies to graduates of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and overseas institutions.

However, it does not affect serving corps members or those enrolled before the October 6 deadline.

Tunji Alausa, minister of education, had in March declared the NERD policy effective. He emphasised that compliance would apply equally to all institutions, including private, military, nursing, and agricultural colleges.

Haula Galadima, NERD spokesperson, explained that the databank is expected to improve supervision and raise the quality of academic work nationwide.

“Every deposited item must reflect the names of the student, supervisor, head of department, and institution. This is a safeguard against abuse,” she said.

The databank also features a reward mechanism allowing students and lecturers to earn lifetime revenues from their submissions.

Meanwhile, critical agencies such as the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have been directed to provide data exchange support through APIs.

Institutions are also required to submit annual compliance reports from March 30.

With the new directive in force, the federal government says academic fraud will be curtailed while graduates are better prepared for national service and the global economy.