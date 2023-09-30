FG in last minute moves to prevent nationwide strike on Tuesday

Engages prominent Nigerians to intervene

BY TUNDE OPALANA & ORIAKU IJELE

Suspecting that its bid to use contempt of court to cajole the Organised Labour into suspending the planned nationwide shutdown, slated for Tuesday may fail, the Federal Government has resorted to engaging very prominent Nigerians to speak with the labour leaders, Saturday Times has gathered.

The personalities engaged for this last minute efforts are high-ranking traditional rulers, former presidents as well as top business tycoons, who are currently persuading the labour leaders to shelve the planned strike in national interest. According to a source, “They are supposed to persuade the NLC and TUC to shelve the action in the interest of the national economy which would further worsen in the event of a nationwide strike action.

If things go well as the FG is anticipating a truce, either political or in national interest may be arrived at. A former President is mounting pressure on the Labour leaders to reconsider their position.”

In a similar development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar have urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve their planned strike over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking during the Public Lecture and Special Juma’at prayer to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary of the country at the National Mosque, Abuja, he appealed to the workers not to embark on the strike.

Represented by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, the president reiterated the commitment of his administration to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

“The Sultan has talked about the issue of strike by NLC. I also call on behalf of His Excellency, the President, and the entire government that the labour leaders should shelve the strike.

“Let’s dialogue, let’s sit together, let’s understand ourselves and let’s look at the prevailing situation in the country. How do we meet this country, the challenges ahead and the current challenges? It is through dialogue that we can be able to solve our problems collectively.

“This government is new and it is working hard to bring succor to the entire people of this country. It has set aside N500bn and other packages are being unveiled to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal. Therefore, we need to support and pray for the government, ” he was quoted in a statement by the spokesperson of the Deputy President of the Senate, Ismail Mudashiru

Earlier, the Sultan appealed to the organised labour to shelve the strike, saying they should give the federal government another chance.

“For God’s sake, for Allah’s sake, anybody planning to go on strike, should please give the government another chance. Please rethink and give the government another chance,” he said, emphasizing the need for the labour leaders to embrace dialogue.

The Sultan, who said he has been involved in the negotiation of the labour leaders and government since 2007, said if the NLC and TUC embarked on the strike, it would do more harm than good.

On the 63rd Independence Anniversary of the country, the Sultan, who is also the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said hope was not lost and urged all to have hope.

“Let us have hope, we must have hope, and let us not give up. We will get it right,” he said.

