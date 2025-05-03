FG, ILO unite on safer workplaces as OSH Bill gains momentum

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have renewed their joint commitment to advancing workplace safety in Nigeria, with strong emphasis on the passage of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Bill.

The move is seen as a critical step toward building safer and healthier work environments across the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, made this known at the World Day for Safety Conference, Nigeria 2025, held in Abuja and organized by the House Committee on Safety Standards & Regulations. The event marked the nation’s commemoration of the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Dingyadi emphasized that the momentum behind the OSH Bill reflects a unified national resolve, one that brings together government, employers, workers, and international partners like the ILO, to legislate for better safety standards in the face of evolving workplace risks.

He noted that the National Occupational Safety and Health Management System must be rooted in tripartism, where the government, employers, and workers’ organizations work together as equal partners.

This approach, he said, ensures that policies are not only technically sound but also socially inclusive and enforceable.

The Minister recalled that the Ministry led the development of the OSH Bill through a tripartite-plus framework involving organized labour, employers’ associations, and technical experts, in a bid to balance international standards with Nigeria’s realities.

He acknowledged that while bureaucratic processes have slowed labour law reforms, significant strides were made in 2024, including the publication of Nigeria’s revised OSH Country Profile and the gazetting of new Construction Safety Regulations approved by the Federal Executive Council.

Dingyadi reaffirmed the government’s determination to see the OSH Bill passed into law and urged continued collaboration among stakeholders.

He described the ILO’s global theme for this year, “Revolutionizing Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalisation at Work”, as timely, given the shifting dynamics of modern workplaces driven by technology.

He also commended the conference’s theme, “The Legislative Perspective: Building a Safer Future for All Nigerians”, for aligning with the global agenda and reinforcing the legislative dimension of OSH reform.

The Minister stressed that a safer workplace must be anchored on secure technologies, data protection, and inclusive policy frameworks.

He assured stakeholders of the Ministry’s readiness to work closely with the National Assembly, social partners, and civil society to ensure that the OSH Bill reflects a forward-looking national strategy.

In her keynote address, ILO Country Director, Vanessa Phala, represented by Runo Onosode, described workplace safety as both a human right and a constitutional obligation.

She said the stakes in Nigeria are high, particularly for workers in manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and the informal sector.

Phala emphasized that the OSH Bill, once passed, would establish critical institutions, mandate accident reporting, strengthen national data systems, and promote a culture of prevention, ultimately protecting not just workers but the entire Nigerian public.

She commended Nigeria for ratifying ILO Conventions 155 and 187 and warned that while digital innovation offers new safety solutions, it must be backed by strong legislation to avoid introducing new workplace hazards.