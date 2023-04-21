FG gives Customs N3.4bn approval to acquire surveillance aircraft

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

The sum of N3.4 billion has been approved by the Federal Government for the procurement of surveillance aircraft for the Nigeria Customs Service.

The approval granted by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, was announced by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

Agbai explained that the aircraft will be deployed in checking the activities of smugglers.

He told newsmen after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osiinbajo, “The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning presented a couple of memos for which approvals were obtained. The first one was for the award of contract for the procurement of a Cessna Caravan aircraft by the Nigerian Customs in the sum of N3,447,442,710 inclusive of 7.5 percent VAT with a delivery period of 12 months.

“This aircraft is an addition to the current fleet in the Customs Service and it is aimed towards combating smuggling activities and enhancing intelligence gathering. It is also to provide aerial surveillance and reconnaissance for the customs across our borders,” Agba added.”

The FEC had also approved N45.9 billion for the construction of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (NDIC) Head office Building in Abuja and Lagos.

He said, “The augmentation amount is a total of N45, 937, 319, 279.44. There are three different projects here; the first one is the NDIC Head Office Annex project in Abuja, the Lagos Office project and the Lagos Training Centre project in Lekki-Lagos.”

Similarly, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said the FEC approved phase two of the electronic Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, e-NSITF to enable concessionaire upgrade the infrastructure for N15 billion.

According to Ngige “The second memo is the memo or what we call the electronic NSITF, Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund. Nigeria now operates the old workmen Compensation Act, which is now Employee Compensation Act 2010.

“Therefore, what we are trying to do is to align the contributions of NSITF to make it fraud-free. People should be able to make the contributions of workers with ease even from the comfort of their office and generate certificates.”

